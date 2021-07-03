DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 841,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,525. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,359 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 328,789 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.