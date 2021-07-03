Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

