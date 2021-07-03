Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Chubb worth $312,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 159,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

CB stock opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

