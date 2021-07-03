Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $277.25 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $893.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $894.89. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

