Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $294.40 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,374 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $294,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock valued at $458,515,206 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

