Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $294.72 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $294,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.