Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,190 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $284,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $305.86 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

