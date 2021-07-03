Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,063 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Chubb worth $312,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $161.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

