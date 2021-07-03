Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,207 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,717,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $301,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

