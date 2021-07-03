Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 87,998 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,804,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Johnson Controls International worth $286,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

