Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.61% of Essex Property Trust worth $284,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $305.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

