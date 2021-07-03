Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 4,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 2.67% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

