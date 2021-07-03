dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of DMYI stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMYI. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $13,424,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $8,474,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

