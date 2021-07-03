dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Shares of DMYI stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.
