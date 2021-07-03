Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Document Security Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $1,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 524,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Document Security Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Document Security Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93. Document Security Systems has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.