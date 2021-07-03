Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $32.37 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,284,217,360 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

