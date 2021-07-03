Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.