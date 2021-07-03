DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,304 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for about 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,246,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 2,632,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,666. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

