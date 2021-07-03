Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 176.1 days.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

