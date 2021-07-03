DREP [old] Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

