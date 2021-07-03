Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.62, but opened at $33.84. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 241 shares.

Specifically, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dril-Quip by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

