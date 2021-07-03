Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $103.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.