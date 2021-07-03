Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408,096 shares during the period. Duke Realty makes up about 3.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.42% of Duke Realty worth $66,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,829. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

