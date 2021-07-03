Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

