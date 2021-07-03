Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $587,000 in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

