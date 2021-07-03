Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $615,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,146,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 467,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

