Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after acquiring an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $25.05 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.