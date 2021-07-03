Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,617 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,211 shares of company stock worth $17,651,642 over the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

