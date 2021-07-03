DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of DZS worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DZS by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DZS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DZS alerts:

DZS stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $557.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.