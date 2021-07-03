E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EONGY opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 3.45%. E.On’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.