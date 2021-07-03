Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the investment management company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE ECC opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $438.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 76.52%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

