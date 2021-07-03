Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Sells $384,300.00 in Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $34,126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth $19,200,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

