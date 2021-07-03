easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESYJY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042. easyJet has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

