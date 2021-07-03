Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of EFT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
