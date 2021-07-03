Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EFT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

