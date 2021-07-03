Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE EVF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

