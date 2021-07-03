Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EVF)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE EVF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
