Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
