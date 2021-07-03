Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 95,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,170,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,358,000 after acquiring an additional 77,081 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.