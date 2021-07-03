Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE ETG opened at $21.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
