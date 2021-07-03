Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE ETG opened at $21.06 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

