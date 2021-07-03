Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.36.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
