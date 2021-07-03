Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NYSE EXG opened at $10.21 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.