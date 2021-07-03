eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $274,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in eBay by 60,621.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

