Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $790.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

