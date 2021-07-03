ECOSC (ECU) Market Cap Achieves $8,609.07

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. ECOSC has a market cap of $8,609.07 and $169.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ECOSC has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.03 or 0.00729005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.54 or 0.07559676 BTC.

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOSC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOSC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOSC using one of the exchanges listed above.

