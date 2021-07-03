Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 million, a P/E ratio of 697.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.