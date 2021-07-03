Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Edap Tms posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

EDAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,819 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 153,736 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 million, a P/E ratio of 697.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

