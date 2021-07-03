Edgeless Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $457,749.65 and $34.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

