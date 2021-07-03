Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lifted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.