Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 6.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $53.10. Approximately 84,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,520,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $47,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,452,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

