eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of eGain worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eGain Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

