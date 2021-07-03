eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,290 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.29. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

