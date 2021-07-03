Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and approximately $137,000.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00135685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00170922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,570.33 or 0.99912401 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.