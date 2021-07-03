Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.07.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.