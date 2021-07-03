Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ellomay Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELLO stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $390.95 million, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

